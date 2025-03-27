Solo Leveling Teases Season 2 Finale With Shocking BTS Reveal: Watch

Solo Leveling, everyone’s favorite show dedicated solely to aura farming, is bringing its second season -Arise From the Shadow- to an end this week with Episode 13. Across the new season, fans have watched as Sing Jinwoo rose to become the strongest hunter in Korea, teriffied the other S-rank hunters, smelled really good, did some mining, and solo’d the Jeju Island raid. With the season finale looming larger than Tank’s shadow, Aniplex and A-1 Pictures are taking fans behind-the-scenes to show how Season 2 was made.

Based on the webtoon by Chugong, Solo Leveling has quickly risen to become one of the most popular anime of all time. The series holds the most ratings on Crunchyroll, beating out Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and One Piece. The hype for Season 2 has been immense and, so far, the new season has definitely delivered. So, how did A-1 Pictures make such an iconic anime?

Go Behind the Scenes on Solo Leveling

The new behind-the-scenes tour is part of the “Aniplex After Hours” video series. Host Sally Amaki takes viewers on a 40-minute tour of A-1 Pictures during production on Season 2. She began by interviewing Atsushi Kaneko, the producer of the series.

During their conversation, Kaneko addressed the most difficult aspect of adapting a webtoon into an anime. “Since Solo Leveling was originally a webtoon, it’s easy to read through the story quickly,” they began. “When adapting the story to the length of a TV series, one of the biggest challenges is figuring out how to animate the action that occurs between the manhwa panels.”

Sally Amaki then took a tour around the animation department, speaking to various animators while they were working. In the video, we get a glimpse at the key frame animation (where the basic movements of the characters are animated) and even a look at the use of CG in the show.

Amaki spoke to the show’s CG director, Toshitaka Morioka, about the subtle use of CG in Solo Leveling. “How CG is used in a TV anime varies from one project to another,” they explained. “For example, in Solo Leveling, we have this mob of high orcs.” Morioka referred to Episode 18, where Jinwoo and his A-rank party were trapped in a gate with a cult of high orcs. “Anything appearing in huge numbers is 3D.”

Will Solo Leveling Get a Third Season?

Yes. Yes, it definitely will. With Solo Leveling being the immense hype train that it is, a third season is almost guaranteed. A-1 Pictures haven’t officially announced Season 3 yet. But, with Season 2 set to come to an end this weekend, expect a renewal announcement to arrive faster than Jinwoo did at Jeju Island.

The Season 2 finale is titled “On to the Next Target,” and it will seemingly strengthen the relationship between Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in and set up the story to come in the potential third season. While only a single promo image was released, A-1 Pictures unveiled a full trailer for the season finale.

