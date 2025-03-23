Solo Leveling’s Creator Teases Good News to Come After Season 2

As Solo Leveling draws closer to the finale of Season 2, the only thing currently on fans’ minds is the future of the series. Given the overwhelming success of Seasons 1 and 2 and the record-breaking ratings that nearly every new episode has continued to receive so far, it is safe to assume that Solo Leveling will likely be renewed for a third season as well, if not immediately after the final episode airs. Amidst this growing anticipation surrounding the finale, Solo Leveling’s creator has teased some mysterious good news on the horizon, adding to fans’ excitement even further.

In a recent discussion on the DC Inside forum, one of the comments under a post by Solo Leveling’s creator asked for an update on some good news that Chugong had teased in another post back in January of this year. Chugong replied to the post saying, “I think we’ll hear some good news starting from the middle of this year.” This means that Solo Leveling fans can expect good news from the franchise around July 2025 or later. Although the series’ author did not expand on what this good news could entail, there are a few plausible guesses that fans could make.

Solo Leveling May Have More Than Season 3 In Store For 2025

Seeing as Season 2 of Solo Leveling was announced instantly after the Season 1 finale aired and was released exactly a year later, based on this precedent, fans can likely expect Season 3 of Solo Leveling to have a similar quick turnaround. If so, perhaps the news the series’ creator has recently teased could be about something other than Season 3. One possibility is a compilation film of Season 2.

Many fans maintain the strong opinion that Season 2, or rather, the Jeju Raid Arc in particular should have been a movie instead, and perhaps an omnibus release could finally help fans get the best of both worlds. That said, in the same post that initially teased the good news, Chugong also revealed the fact that he is working on backstories for Igris and Ashborn which are arguably prime material for spin-offs or new webtoon chapters. Either way, the future of Solo Leveling as a franchise is very bright and fans will only have to wait and see what the series’ creator has in store for us all.

