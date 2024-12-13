Winter 2025’s Most Anticipated Anime Has One Major Problem

The Winter 2025 season lineup has a plethora of exciting anime. Whether it’s sequels of beloved series like The Apothecary Diaries and Dr. Stone or a new addition to the anime world like Sakamoto Days, anime enthusiasts will have a wide range of series to choose from. Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From the Shadows is highly anticipated, thanks to the series’ global popularity. Based on the manhwa and novels of the same name, the anime debuted in Winter 2024. And the second season will drop exactly a year later and cover the Red Gate Arc.

Running from Chapters 46 to 63, it features the appearance of a Red Gate that leads the hunter party to another world. The mission is supposed to be effortless, but the difficulty rises significantly after the appearance of the gate. The hunters are stuck inside in a snowy landscape with monsters more powerful than they can fight. Jinwoo’s powers continue to grow. With less than a month away from the anime’s return, Solo Leveling is still missing key information.

Even though we’re almost mid-way into December, Solo Leveling Season 2 still doesn’t have a main trailer or an official release date. Most Winter 2025 anime will be released in the first week of January, and Solo Leveling shouldn’t be an exception. Almost every Winter of 2025 anime has announced its release date with a main trailer. However, A-1 Pictures hasn’t shared any details despite the series’ massive popularity. We will likely get new information before the end of this month.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- Shows the First Glimpse of Season 2

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening– is a compilation of the first season’s highlights. It also includes the first two episodes of the second season. The movie was released on December 6th and is still in the theaters. If you haven’t watched it already, you can check out the schedule at your local theatres. Since it’s a promotional movie, it remains to be confirmed whether it’ll be streaming on any platform.

These compilation movies have become a trend in recent years. They effectively maintain the show’s hype a few weeks before its release. Demon Slayer also released a promotional movie with a recap episode and the first episode of Season 4, which was a massive global success. It’s exciting to see more franchises adapt this tactic and give fans an early glimpse at the new episodes.