Solo Leveling: What Will Happen After the Jeju Island Arc?

The finale of Solo Leveling Season 2 just wrapped the most intense arc in the anime so far. The story has come a long way in the second season, with Jinwoo officially becoming the tenth S-Rank Hunter in Korea. As soon as he gets retested, Korea launches the fourth raid on the island. A few years ago, an S-Rank Gate appeared on Jeju Island, which even the best hunters in the country couldn’t clear. This led to a dungeon break, forcing the Hunter Association to seal off the island. However, the threat on the island continued to grow as the monsters kept evolving at an alarming rate.

Since they are able to fly long distances now, it could result in major chaos, much worse than the third raid three years ago. The casualties in a small town in Japan caused by a single monster were more than enough to commence the fourth raid. This time, however, Korea was more prepared than ever. Things were supposedly in their favor, as even S-Rank Hunters from Japan joined the mission. Korean Hunters didn’t know Ryuji’s evil plan and went on the most dangerous mission of their lives. Things take a turn for the worse after the Ant King’s arrival, but Jinwoo swoops in to save the day. Now that the second season is over, here’s what you can expect from Season 3 in the wake of the Jeju Island Arc.

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers From the Solo Leveling Manhwa!

What Happened in Solo Leveling Season 2 Finale?

Jinwoo notices the critical condition Haein Cha is in and tries to find a way to save her. However, none of his abilities could heal the grave injuries she was suffering. As she is on the brink of death, he decides to temporarily make Gyu-Byung Min his shadow. Gyu-Byung’s abilities as an S-Rank healer came in handy as he easily saved her life. Out of respect for the healer and his friend, Yoonho Baek, Jinwoo frees the shadow from the contract.

Once that is done, Jinwoo stays on the island to deal with the rest of the monsters with the help of his shadows. That’s a feat no single Hunter could’ve achieved, earning him global recognition. Korean Hunters return home and hold a funeral for the deceased. Gyu-Byung’s death is a major loss to the country, with several netizens wondering if Jinwoo going to the island earlier could’ve saved the healer.

What Will Happen in Solo Leveling Season 3 After the Jeju Island Arc?

The real story and plot twists will happen in the third season as the truth about Jinwoo’s true identity and the historic battle will come to light. The third season is expected to kick off with the Recruitment Arc, a small part of the story that will likely be covered in a single episode. An American Guild tried to recruit Jinwoo the same way they did with Dongsoo Hwang. He meets Norma Selner, a woman capable of upgrading anyone’s skills. Norma noticeably realizes the true nature of Jinwoo’s abilities and what sets him apart from ordinary Hunters.

The story will then move on to the Ahjin Guild Arc, where Jinwoo will set up his own Guild with Yoo Jinho, who will be working as the Vice Guild Master. However, Jinah’s school gets attacked by dungeon monsters, further highlighting that the dangers of the Gates are becoming too common. The third season will also adapt the Double Dungeon Arc as Jinwoo enters the gates of hell that he barely survived at the beginning of the story. That’s the place that gave him a mysterious system, and all his questions will be answered there.

The story will take a major turn when the true nature of the System and the entity who created it will be revealed. If the third season follows the same pacing as the second season, we can also expect it to cover the Japan Crisis Arc, where a gigantic S-Rank gate spawns in Tokyo, and even the elite forces are unable to deal with it. The third season will be full of plot twists as the mysteries being unraveled will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.