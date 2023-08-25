Cancelled Plans for Son of Zorn Season 2 Revealed (Exclusive)

The director of 'Son of Zorn' teases how epic the show would've gotten if Season 2 had happened.





Son of Zorn was an interesting experiment in adult animated comedy during the 2010s. The series only got one season (13 episodes), which aired on Fox between September of 2016 and February of 2017, but the show creators always intended for there to be more.

Eric Appel is now a successful comedic director, with films like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and TV series like Apple TV's The Afterparty under his belt. However, Appel also had a major influence on Son of Zorn (directing 6 of its 13 episodes); while at the press junket for The Afterparty II, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian got more insight from Eric Appel about what Son of Zorn Season 2 would've been.

Son of Zorn Season 2 Plans Revealed

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

"Well let's see: So Zorn got kidnapped at the end of the first season by [Lord] Vulchazor. We had talked about maybe the first episode of Season 2 would've been like Edie and Craig have to go to Zephyria; it would've brought the humans to the cartoon world more – they would've had to rescue Zorn from there and bring him back."

"And I know there was some talk about Vulchazor also moving to Orange County and running for government [laughs]. So Zorn's like the villain from his TV world end up becoming like the mayor of Orange County."

The end of Son of Zorn indeed saw the titular He-Man hero (voice of Jason Sudeikis) get captured by his nemesis Lord Vulchazor, even as the staff that the villain was after got sold off in Zorn's yard sale. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Edie (Cheryl Hines) got ready to marry her fiance Craig (Tim Meadows), while the actual son of Zorn, Alan (Johnny Pemberton) found out he was pregnant.

That's a lot of narrative meat left on the bone of Son of Zorn's corpse and would've made for an exciting starting point for Season 2. You never know though: with big show revivals happening regularly these days, maybe Son of Zorn will get its chance to explore some of those ideas.

Synopsis: Animation and live-action collide when a cartoon Barbarian dad leaves his war-torn village to re-connect with his moody, non-animated teenage son in suburbia.

You can currently watch Son of Zorn Season 1 on Hulu. The show also stars Artemis Pebdani, Tony Revolori, Rob Riggle, Clara Mamet, Mark Proksch, and Nick Offerman.