Soul Eater Celebrates Anniversary With Special Rerelease

We’ve seen a lot of anime and manga that dive into the idea of students at a special school attempting to gain more powerful in their respective universes. Naruto has the children of Konoha attempting to become better ninjas. My Hero Academia has students attempting to become the greatest superheroes in the world. No anime of this ilk is as strange however as Soul Eater, which will see a re-release of its original manga volumes in celebration of its anniversary this year.

Twitter Account MangaMogura posted the covers for the upcoming re-issued manga volumes with snazzy new covers featuring two of Soul Eater’s favorite characters:

Atsushi Ohkubo’s “Soul Eater” new upcoming perfect edition will release volume 1 & 2 on July 12, 2019 in Japan. As a reminder these will have new cover art by Ohkubo himself & color pages from the time of serialization included. pic.twitter.com/qnyMHgpbIN — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) June 12, 2019

So what is Soul Eater about? For those who don’t know, it’s a series that follows a number of children that are attempting to assist Shinigami, or grim reapers, in their harvesting of the dead. In order to do so, the children must focus their skills on creating, and sometimes becoming, weapons for the shinigami to use. This usually includes a trio of characters having one or two of their companions turning into weapons and one “weapon meister” wielding them.

The popular manga series had 25 volumes to its name which translated into a 51 episode anime series, produced by Madman Entertainment and licensed by Funimation. The series was known for its unique take on the designs for its characters and environments, along with a killer soundtrack to boot.

The series itself follows two young characters named Maka Albarn and Soul. The pair are students are the Death Weapon Meister Academy where they study under Death itself on how to destroy evil. Maka, a weapon master, teams up with Soul as the living weapon can turn into a strong scythe. The two work together to turn Soul into an all-powerful Death Scythe which Lord Death himself can use. Of course, the road to seeing such a dream accomplished is hard, and Maka’s comrades are swept into a mess when an ancient Kishin named Asura is revived.