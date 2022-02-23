Soul Eater Fans Are Thriving Right Now Thanks to Its Surprise Comeback

Soul Eater might not be a familiar name to you, but if you are in the anime fandom, you have definitely heard it mentioned this past week. Atsushi Ohkubo stirred up the whole fandom when Fire Force ended with a wild connection to Soul Eater, after all. A whole new generation of fans is ready to check the story out after the nod, and as for longtime readers? Well, they are basking in the sudden attention.

If you head over to social media – whether Reddit or Twitter or beyond – you will find Soul Eater trending as of late. The surprise pitch caught long-time fans off guard, but the surge was more than welcome. After all, Ohkubo is the one who directed fans back to Soul Eater, and he did so with some help from Fire Force.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ohkubo finally ended Fire Force this week as its final chapter went live, and the hit manga stunned just about everyone with its final pages. It turns out the series directly ties to Soul Eater and acts as a sorta prequel to the throwback series. This revelation has older fans scrambling to check out Fire Force for more subtle connections, and of course, the reverse is also true. Fire Force fans are now starting to discover Soul Eater and it turns out those fans are loving the old-school title.

As you can see below, Soul Eater‘s resurgence has awakened its fandom, and it doesn’t sound like the community will quiet down anytime soon. After all, the gang has spent years pitching a reboot of the Soul Eater anime as most feel it was shafted ahead of its time. Ohkubo’s manga was not finished when the anime aired its finale, leaving audiences with a half-baked original ending that still sparks controversy to this day. If there were ever a time to order a reboot, now would be a good time, so fans better keep this campaign going!

What do you make of Soul Eater’s return to the spotlight? Is it about time the fandom revisited the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Stay Busy

pouring one out for the Fire Force and Soul Eater wiki mods who are probably having the time of their lives right about now#ffspoilers pic.twitter.com/zc4eLsIT9c — kunikuzushi crying hours 🍉 (@KanadianSyrup) February 20, 2022

Uh… Hello

Soul Eater Fandom after the last chapter of Fire Force dropped pic.twitter.com/fPhI9abEDI — AlJoJoLands 🎃👻 (@WhiteCloverx) February 20, 2022

Bring Her Back

We really passed that age of anime fans not knowing what Soul Eater is or who the best female MC Maka Albarn is, huh? Thats craaaazy pic.twitter.com/UFMOH5dXMb — Velvet Altalune⭐Space Cloudshifter (@VelvetAltalune) February 23, 2022

It’ll Hit Different

https://twitter.com/GoncaloJolt/status/1496439228770795527?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Worthy Conclusion

Fire Force definitely has one of the most satisfying endings in manga everything came full circled and tied into each other perfectly all while being the prequel to Soul Eater which is a masterpiece in its own right pic.twitter.com/jI3MaGUTQm — REM (@Rising_CT) February 23, 2022

Fingers Crossed

https://twitter.com/MSpector_JM/status/1496454993280483337?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Give It To Us

Fire Force Manga Spoilers!!!!



The way Ohkubu ties in soul eater into fire force is insane.

1. It’s an amazing way to link the series without being a cash grab

2. More importantly IT MAKES SOUL EATER MORE POPULAR MAKING REBOOT ANIME POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/alkFhRT8h1 — Tsuna (@TsunasDrip) February 23, 2022

Ten Out of Ten