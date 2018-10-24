‘Soulcalibur VI’ Fan Recreates ‘Persona 5’ in Game

SoulCalibur is one of the most popular fighting game franchises out there because it’s so easy to get into, and from the third entry on the series has been famous for its inclusion of a character creator.

With the newest entry of the franchise, SoulCalibur VI, out now, fans have references other videogame and anime franchises for their creations. One fan has gone the extra mile and recreated the entire Phantom Thieves party from Persona 5.

Twitter user @Urswurs shared their Phantom Thief recreations to Twitter and captures the best of Persona 5‘s Joker, Ryuji, Ann, Morgana, and later additions Yusuke, Makoto, Haru, and Futaba in their dungeon crawling outfits.

There’s even a little love for the even later addition, Akechi, who fans of Persona 5 the Animation last saw leave quite a negative impression on the rest of the Phantom Thieves. Luckily the series is coming back for a new anime special at the end of the year which will hopefully save fans and the Phantom Thieves themselves from the “bad end” of the anime.

