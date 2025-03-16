South Park Fans Still Mad About One Scene 22 Years After It Aired

Some South Park fans are still mad about one specific scene 22 years after it aired in 2003. In 2003, the 7th season of South Park was airing on Comedy Central. At this point, the animated show had been on TV for six years so a lot of the shock value and controversy around the show had simmered down, comparatively at least. By 2003, South Park fans and the world knew what to expect from the show. Still, across 26 seasons and a 328 episode run that began back in 1997, South Park has offended many. Those left offended or revolted by South Park are typically not fans of the shows though. However, while South Park fans are seldom left offended by any given scene in South Park, sometime there are scenes that anger fans for various reasons.

One such scene happened in 2003, in the 7th episode of the 7th season of the show called Red Man’s Greed, which, among other things, is a parody of the Native American tribes being removed from their lands over the course of American history. In the episode, the owners of the Three Feathers Native American Casino find themselves the new owners of the town of South Park. After this, they begin to force citizens off their land to build a super highway.

This leads to the townspeople attempting to raise funds to buy the town back, which they successfully do courtesy of some gambling at the aforementioned casino. That said, right when they make enough money to get the town back, they throw it all down the drain in an attempt to take their $300,000 and turn it into $12,000,000. Of course, it doesn’t work and they end up with nothing.

Referring to this scene, one of the top posts on the South Park Reddit page this month is a post calling it “the most frustrating scene in history,” with a number of comments echoing the sentiment.

“I agree. When i first saw this scene i got pissed of and frustrated,” reads one of the aforementioned comments. Another comment adds: “What really kills me about this scene is Kyle’s ‘What the hell are they doing?!’. You can just hear the panic and utter confusion in his voice as he watches the adults blow their chance at saving the town.

If there is ever a scene that represents the incompetence of the South Park townspeople, this is definitely one of the strongest candidates. And of course, this is a running theme in South Park, which constantly highlights and mocks the incompetence of adults.

