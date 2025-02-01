South Park Fans Still Scarred by One of Its Most NSFW Scenes

South Park fans are still scarred by one of the most NSFW scenes in the series nine years after it aired. Matt Stone’s and Trey Parker’s South Park has been on for 26 seasons featuring 328 episode across 28 years. Since its first episode in 1997, South Park has stirred up controversy and pushed the envelope many times. The scene in question isn’t one of the show’s more controversial scenes nor does it quite push the envelope, but it nonetheless is a scene that has stuck with fans since it aired on October 12, 2016.

The scene specifically comes from South Park Season 20, episode four. In the series as a whole, this is the 271 episode. It’s called Weiners Out, and predominately features commentary on Free the Nipple, Black Lives Matter, Internet trolling, and Internet anonymity. It is not an overly noteworthy episode nor very contentious by the series’ standards, however, it does have one rather infamous scene featuring Gerald and Sheila Broflovski, the parents of Kyle.

In the scene, viewers are treated to witnessing an intimate act between the two Broflovskis featuring Sheila urinating on the face of Gerald. The scene concludes with the reveal that the two left the door open, which leads to Kyle and his brother Ike witnessing the whole thing, no doubt scared. The scene also left viewers scared.

“I hate this,” writes one fan of a post sharing the scene on the South Park Reddit page. “When this episode first came out, I was watching it. With my granny in the room. I was so mortified and embarrassed,” adds another comment.

“I feel like this is a repressed memory being brought forward,” further adds a third comment. “Very few things get a reaction from me on that show and I shudder from the memory of watching that.”

Unfortunately, for those interested in revisiting this episode can not do so. Right now, it is unavailable due to “current rights and restrictions.” When and if this will change, remains to be seen. The scene isn’t very relevant to the ongoing plot, but it is a favorite among some fans. This applies to much of Season 20 as a whole.

