Cartoon Network Shares George Lowe’s Final Space Ghost Performance: Watch

Earlier this week, we here at ComicBook.com were devastated to report that long-time voice actor George Lowe had passed. Most noted for his performance as Space Ghost in Space Ghost: Coast to Coast and various other characters under the Adult Swim banner, Lowe won’t be forgotten any time soon. Surprisingly enough, Lowe’s final performance isn’t for any series that is a part of Adult Swim but does bring together plenty of characters from the Hanna Barbera universe. With the Lowe performance now on MAX, the clip of his final take on Space Ghost can now be watched whenever you want.

Jellystone gave George Lowe more than one opportunity to return to the role that was perhaps the most notable of his career. While the Yogi Bear-centric series wasn’t nearly as adult-themed as many of the shows that land on Adult Swim, it still gave animation fans a very surreal take on the Space Ghost character. In the Jellystone episode, “Kabong With Me,” the space-soaring superhero finds himself crashing to Earth to stop a barrage of meatballs that might just cause the planet’s demise. Luckily, Space Ghost is able to call on an assist from another major Hanna Barbera hero, Blue Falcon.

Kabong With Me an episode from today’s last batch of episodes



Where George Lowe voiced Space Ghost for the final time pic.twitter.com/QTu0E8Hb8O — Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (Jellystone Week) (@HannaBarberaCap) March 6, 2025

Jellystone’s Other Space Ghost Appearance

Another major milestone for the MAX series was Crisis on Infinite Mirths, a special episode that brought together countless characters from Cartoon Network’s history into a titanic crossover. While Lowe doesn’t give Space Ghost a voice in this meeting of the multiverse, the hero is featured in a gag that sees many animated characters going to war in a free-for-all to rival all others. Jellystone hasn’t been confirmed for future seasons past the recent release on MAX though the animated series is creating plenty of headlines thanks to its surreal story.

If you want to check out George Lowe’s past performances, plenty of them are available to stream. Space Ghost: Coast to Coast is ready to stream on Adult Swim, while the likes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, The Brak Show, and more currently available on MAX. With Adult Swim creating a special tribute to George Lowe to give the voice actor a fond farewell, the Space Ghost actor has left a major impact on the animation medium.

