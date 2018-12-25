Japan’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Turns It Into The Perfect Anime

Spider-Man has had a big year, and the holidays rang in the hero’s next moment with a new movie. Thanks to Sony Animation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit it large at theaters, and the movie is going viral with anime fans for the most perfect reason.

After all, Japan just put out its dubbed trailer for the Marvel flick, and it is taking Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to the next level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the now-viral trailer shows off how Japan is handling the much-anticipated film. The film tapped an all-star cast of anime voice actors to bring Miles Morales’ story across the ocean, and this first trailer proves Spider-Man was born for anime drama.

The Japanese Dub of this movie goes harder than the original if you ask me 💀 pic.twitter.com/04rBtmajyM — Shonen Clout (@shonenclout) December 22, 2018

Thought noticeably darker than the film’s previous trailers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes off like a seinen classic with its narration and edits. Kingpin is one of the few characters seen speaking, but the trailer’s narration would give JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure stans a run for their money — and that’s for good reason. The actor should sound familiar, yeah?

So far, Japan isn’t slated to welcome the big animated feature overseas until 2019, but fans are eager to see how its cast handles the project. For those who missed the dub announcement for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Kensho Ono is voicing Miles Morales, and anime fans will know him for voicing Giorno Giovanna from JoJo’s. Mamoru Miyano has been tapped to play Peter Parker, and Gwen Stacy will be carried to the big screen by Yuki Aoi who voiced Madoka in Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had this to say about the film in our review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.” You can check out our full review here.

So, what do you make of this Japanese trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!