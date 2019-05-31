Spirited Away Is Finally Getting Released In China

Spirited Away is one of Studio Ghibli‘s most popular, breath taking masterpieces which follows a young girl entering a magic world in order to save her parents who have been changed into pigs. The film spotlights Chihiro as she works in a mystical bath house and encounters magical beings in the forms of witches and ethereal giants, to name a few. Surprisingly, Spirited Away never was released into theaters in China, but this is looking to change with the recent announcement that the Studio Ghibli picture will be making landfall onto the big screens later this year.

The online news source, Anime News Network, reported that China will be dropping the film into their theaters on June 21st, promising Chinese audiences their first look into this unique world on the big screen:

Spirited Away has received both critical and box office success during its time in both theaters and home video, even receiving an Academy Award for best picture in 2003. On top of the Oscar win, the movie itself was the highest grossing movie in Japan’s history, pulling in $275 million USD in that country alone. With this amazing showing, the movie managed to blow away big time contenders with Japanese audiences such as James Cameron’s Titanic and the animated blockbuster, Your Name.

Studio Ghibli films are extremely popular with Chinese audiences, with many even resorting to piracy to add these films to their collections. Last December saw the Ghibli film, My Neighbor Totoro, as the first ever movie from the studio managing to garner a Chinese release. For all films entering the country, approval must be given by the country’s government and with an easing of tensions between the two countries over time, more Japanese movies, both animated and otherwise, are hitting their shores.

We’ll keep an eye on how the Studio Ghibli film does box office wise once it hits Chinese theaters but considering the success of previous Japanese releases, it’s sure to make a nice chunk of change considering the runs of its predecessors.

Spirited Away was released by Studio Ghibli into theaters in 2001. The magical story follows a young girl named Chihiro as she travels with her parents. However, their boring vacation is changed when they stop at a village and Chihiro finds herself whisked away to a mysterious, magical world. Her poor family is turned into pigs by an evil witch Yubaba, so Chihiro must work for the woman as she desperately tries to free her family and herself.