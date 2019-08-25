Budget Cosplayer Recreates Famous Spirited Away Moment

When it comes to cosplay, you can do just about anything you want. Fans can go from hobby-loving cosplayers to professional artists if they put in the time, and anime fans know that well. The fandom has been one of the biggest champions of cosplay, and it has inspired a true gem.

After all, low-cost cosplays are hard to do well, but there is one anime lover leading the charge.

Over on Reddit, an anime cosplay is going viral thanks to one fan. A fan known simply as Lowcast Cosplay shared their take on Spirited Away as of late, and the look is impossibly genius.

As you can see above, the look starts off with the fan dressed in a white-and-green striped shirt like Chihiro. He’s sitting in front of a white wall with a white shone right at him to create a shadow. With a mask of No-Face in hand, he tapes the gear to the wall behind him and sits down.

The photos show it all as Lowcost Cosplay manages to cosplay two characters at one. After putting dark mesh around his head, the fan is able to create the scene of Chihiro sitting next to No-Face from the movie. Sure, the cosplayer may not be on a bus like the Studio Ghibli pair, but fans are simply impressed Lowcost Cosplay managed to bring both characters to life using little more than paper and shadows.

Spirited Away was released by Studio Ghibli into theaters in 2001. The magical story follows a young girl named Chihiro as she travels with her parents. However, their boring vacation is changed when they stop at a village and Chihiro finds herself whisked away to a mysterious, magical world. Her poor family is turned into pigs by an evil witch Yubaba, so Chihiro must work for the woman as she desperately tries to free her family and herself.