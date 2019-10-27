Spirited Away Meets Death Stranding in This Ominous Crossover

It would be difficult to be a hardcore gaming fan and at least have heard the name Hideo Kojima, with the man responsible for the Metal Gear Solid series striking off on his own to create a new world in Death Stranding. Starring Norman Reedus, the strange game sees the protagonist attempting to recreate the United States by walking the landscape and delivering packages. While Death Stranding has never received an anime adaptation, one fan artist has taken it upon themselves to fuse the video game universe with Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

Spirited Away sat at the top spot of the anime movie hill for some time, being dethroned recently by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as the most profitable anime film of all time. Besides the profits that Ghibli amassed thanks to this magical tale, Spirited Away was also the first project from the studio that won best-animated picture at the Academy Awards, proving how legendary the animation studio of Ghibli has become over the years. While it's doubtful that the animation house will be returning to this universe via a sequel film in the future, the characters and locales of Spirited Away will be brought into the real-world thanks in part to Studio Ghibli's amusement park which will be swinging open its doors later this fall in Japan.

Fan Artist Artazi took the opportunity to merge the worlds of anime and video games, imagining what the characters from Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away might have looked like had they emerged from the mind of Hideo Kojima rather than Hayao Miyazaki:

Spirited Away x Death Stranding



By ARTazi pic.twitter.com/ef4N5ZNeSJ — アート (@SekaiArts) September 13, 2022

While yet to be officially confirmed by Hideo Kojima and his production company at this time, Death Stranding's Norman Reedus seemingly leaked that a sequel to the original video game was in the works, going so far as to state that "we just started the second one." Considering how outside of the box Kojima's games have been in the past, whether they be Death Stranding or the Metal Gear Solid franchise, we would expect more mind-bending adventures within the universe that made walking from point a to point b a perilous adventure.

Would you love to see Death Stranding receive an anime adaptation at some point in the future?