Spirited Away Recreates Its Iconic Bathhouse with This 3D Puzzle

Spirited Away is easily one of the greatest movies created by the legendary animation house, Studio Ghibli, and now, fans can have the opportunity to own a version of the bathhouse from the film, which housed more than a few magical characters. With 2022 set to swing open the doors of Ghibli’s first amusement park, which will be bringing Spirited Away and several other major properties to life, it will be interesting to see how some of these animated environments will translate to the real world and if the bathhouse will arrive as well.

The bathhouse was quite a unique location not just for Studio Ghibli but for the medium of anime in general, bringing together a collection of wild characters that were looking to chill out and relax within its walls. The young girl Chihiro found herself working there to survive, running into some dangerous characters as a result, while also making friends with a young man named Haku, who has the ability to transform into a dragon. The anime protagonist is able to eventually save her parents, but learns a lot about the world of magic, and herself, in the process.

The recreation of the classic Studio Ghibli locale is currently available via the online store, Donguri Kyowakoku, and will set fans back around $143 USD if they’re looking to add this Spirited Away Bathhouse puzzle to their collection, as the legendary studio continues creating animated fables:

While Spirited Away is considered one of the biggest anime films of all time, it was recently dethroned last year when Demon Slayer took the top spot with its first feature-length film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. While we don’t foresee the story of Tanjiro being able to win an Academy Award like the Studio Ghibli picture had, its box office profits and fan reception certainly prove that it has quite the fanbase behind it.

Currently, Studio Ghibli is working on, what might be, the final film for Hayao Miyazaki, “How Do You Live?” while also set to swing open the doors of its first amusement park this year to boot.

Will you be picking up this recreation of the Ghibli locale? What is your favorite environment from the legendary studio?