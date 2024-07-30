Actor Tom Kenny “Never Meant” to Publicize SpongeBob SquarePants’ Autism

SpongeBob SquarePants star Tom Kenny reveals that he never meant for his recent comments on SpongeBob’s potential autism, that recently went viral with fans on social media, to go public. Kenny recently went viral with fans on social media for comments he made during Motor City Comic Con 2024 in Detroit where he opened up about speaking with a SpongeBob fan about the character’s neurodivergent qualities. “SpongeBob’s kind of on the spectrum too as a character,” Kenny stated, noting that it was the first time he had ever been asked such a question before giving his response to the delight of the crowd.

“It was the first time I’d ever been asked this question — a person who was obviously on the spectrum came up to me and said, ‘I have a question for you, Tom Kenny. Is SpongeBob autistic? Is SpongeBob himself autistic as a character?’” Kenny stated before responding with “‘Of course!’ I said, ‘You know what? That’s his superpower, the same way that’s your superpower.’” Speaking with Entertainment Weekly over the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, Kenny reflected on this video and noted that he “never meant” for it to go public beyond it being a quiet moment shared with that fan.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Tom Kenny Reflects on SpongeBob Autism Comments

“I’m not a medical doctor and SpongeBob is imaginary, an imaginary character, so I’m not really qualified to speak,” Kenny stated. “But yeah, a young person with autism who is on the spectrum said to me — basically he was asking me, ‘I’m like this, is SpongeBob like me?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, he is. SpongeBob’s a lot like you. You guys are the same and you’re both awesome.’” Kenny then elaborated with the fact it it’s been empowering to fans out there now that it’s gone public, “That was a nice moment and I never meant for it to go public or anything. It was just kind of this private moment that I had with a fan but it seems like it’s been empowering and helpful to people out there.”

SpongeBob SquarePants is now celebrating the 25th anniversary of the animated series with Nickelodeon. If you want to check out SpongeBob SquarePants for yourself, you can find the first 13 seasons of the series now streaming with Paramount+. The animated classic is teased as such, “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Follow the adventures of this enthusiastic, optimistic sponge whose good intentions inevitably lead him and his friends into trouble.”

