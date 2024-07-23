SpongeBob SquarePants Star Addresses the Character’s Autism

It is hard to believe, but SpongeBob SquarePants has been around for 25 years. The franchise got its start back in Summer 1999, and Nickelodeon never looked back. Thanks to star Tom Kenny, SpongeBob has become a beloved icon to millions of fans regardless of their age. And recently, the voice actor took time to address theories about SpongeBob and his neurodivergency.

The discussion took place at Motor City Comic Con recently as Kenny appeared as a guest. During one of his panels, a fan asked the voice actor for SpongeBob whether they felt the sea sponge was on the spectrum. Kenny admitted he hadn’t thought so specifically to start but that has changed over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Children on the spectrum really identify with SpongeBob because he too is on the spectrum as a character,” the actor explained. Continuing, Kenny went on to describe the moment he realized SpongeBob was on the spectrum.

“A person who was obviously on the spectrum said, ‘I have a question for you, Tom Kenny. Is SpongeBob autistic? Is SpongeBob himself autistic?’ I said yes of course, of course he is. I said that is his superpower the same way it is your superpower,” Kenny shared.

When it comes to discussing autism and the spectrum of neurodivergence, well – it is no secret that things get tough. No two people are like in their spectrum placement or showings. While some on the spectrum may struggle to socialize, others may have sensory issues or even behavioral problems. It is important that kids have a role model in all things, and for those on the spectrum, SpongeBob SquarePants has become invaluable.

Do you agree with this reading of SpongeBob SquarePants? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – DominoDeerGirl / X