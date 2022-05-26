Spy x Family Is About to Give Anya Some Meme-Worthy Merch

✖

Spy x Family is at the top of the anime chain right now, so it is no surprise to see all the merchandise it is pushing out. From simple goods to full-on cafe collabs, the Forger Family has fans smitten. And now, Spy x Family is about to give Anya the kind of meme-worthy merchandise she deserves.

The piece will come courtesy of S.H. Figuarts and its Figma branch. After all, the mid-tier collection is giving Anya her very own figure. This is the first Spy x Family addition to the brand, and as you can see below, the figure will bring all of Anya's best looks to life.

As you can tell, the figure showcases Anya in her usual black dress and simple flats. The Figma will come with two handpieces to allow Anya a bit more freedom of expression. And obviously, her infamous meme faces will be included as interchangeable masks. So obviously, Spy x Family fans are already pleading to pre-order the figure.

Figma began pre-sales for this figure today, so fans can get on the deal ASAP. Currently, the collectible is set to ship out this October, and that will be just in time for the anime's second half. The show will run for two cours this year, and its spring season is already underway. Spy x Family is expected to take a break in the summer before returning for the fall cour in October. And if fans are lucky, Figma may have figures available for Yor and Anya by the winter holidays!

What do you think about this top-notch Spy x Family figure? Will you be adding Anya to your anime collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.