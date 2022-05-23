Spy x Family Is Getting a Super Tasty Cafe

✖

Spy x Family is the biggest anime of the spring season, and it seems the show is getting all the love it deserves as such. With its eighth episode on the horizon, more promos and collaborations for the Forger family are coming to light. And now, we have learned Spy x Family is getting its very own cafe.

The announcement went live just recently as the Spy x Family team confirmed the anime cafe is coming to Tokyo soon. The show will take over the Chugai Grace Cafe in Shibuya starting this June, and it will run from the 2nd to the 19th.

According to the cafe menu, fans will be able to buy plenty of foods cooked up by Loid if fans are hungry. The luncheon will allow fans to order Anya's iconic 'Sorry' omurice that just appeared in the anime. The cafe will also sell peanut-topped pancakes in honor of Anya as well as several drinks based on Loid and Yor.

Of course, merchandise will also come with the cafe. Fans will be able to buy coasters featuring the stars of Spy x Family. This means the Forger family will be up for grabs as well as Damian Desmond, Becky Blackbell, and Yuri Briar.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family right now, you can catch the show over on Crunchyroll. The show drops new episodes each weekend with dubbed episodes going live each Friday. So if you need more details on the hit series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

