Dylan Sprouse Embodies Spy x Family With the Perfect Cosplay

The anime industry is a billion-dollar machine, and its impact is too big to ignore. From box office hits to streaming giants, anime is rolling out some of the biggest content in entertainment. Celebrities have taken notice, and old-school fans like Megan Thee Stallion are letting their otaku flag fly. And now, Dylan Sprouse is making headlines with Barbara Palvin for their perfect take on Spy x Family.

Over on Instagram, the couple left the anime fandom stunned with a cute cosplay moment. Sprouse and Palvin, who married in 2023, hit up Halloween by dressing up as the Forgers. Palvin dressed up as Yor by channeling the mom’s alter-ego as the Thorn Princess. And of course, Sprouse put on his best spy suit in honor of Loid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Take on Spy x Family

“Halloween at the Forger’s [House],” Palvin posted on Instagram, sharing photos of her holiday party. In the photos, Sprouse and his wife can be seen posing with friends as they ring in Halloween. Plus, some other anime cosplays showed up at the party. Model Ari Fournier attended as Power from Chainsaw Man as you can see. And if we had to guess, someone else at the party probably channeled Jujutsu Kaisen.

Obviously, Sprouse and Palvin were goals this Halloween with their Spy x Family look. The tribute is also not the first time the former child star leaned into anime for Halloween. In 2018, Sprouse dressed up as Future Trunks for a Halloween party, and Palvin joined him with a different look. Rather than Dragon Ball, the model focused on Naruto, and she brought a version of Gaara to life.

Oh, and we can’t forget. The happy couple did not one but two anime outfits this year. Sprouse and Palvin also dressed up as characters from Studio Ghibli this year. So clearly, the couple that cosplays together stays together.

Celebrities and Halloween Just Go Together

Clearly, this Hollywood couple has a lock on anime cosplaying, but they are not alone in the industry. Over the years, various stars have shown up on Halloween as anime characters. This year, Victor Wembanyama stunned fans by dressing up as an incredibly tall No-Face from Spirited Away. And of course, Megan Thee Stallion ate with her costume.

Not only did the rapper gear up for Halloween with a Star Fire costume, but she also nodded to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Megan Thee Stallion turned herself into a Joestar for Halloween this year, and the look came complete with an original Stand called Hot Girl. In the past, we have see Megan Thee Stallion embrace anime with other cosplays ranging from My Hero Academia to Sailor Moon. So if the rapper wants to coordinate an anime cosplay for 2025, Sprouse and Palvin would love to listen.

What do you make of this cute couple’s costume? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

