Spy x Family Episode 22 Shares First Stills

Spy x Family has become one of the biggest anime series on the planet, and its first season isn't over just yet. While the anime is winding things down now, Anya and her parents have a bit to do before moving to season two. For one, they have episode 22 on the horizon this weekend, and we have been given a first look at the release at last.

As you can see below, episode 22 will focus on the Forger Family ahead of a wild mission. After all, it seems Loid and his new work partner have a tennis competition to destroy. The stills show Loid in uniform with Fiona while Yor watches curiously in the background. And given the competition pictured in these stills, Loid and Fiona will have their work cut out for them here.

Let the Tournament Begin!

Of course, the pair aren't your average tennis players. Agents Twilight and Nightfall are the best there are, after all. Fans can expect the two to get absurdly into the competition if it means advancing their missions. But if the pair gets too close, well – we are sure Anya and Yor will have something to say about that.

For those not caught up with Spy x Family, you have plenty of time to get familiar. Season one has a handful of episodes left this season, and you can binge new releases on Hulu or Crunchyroll. So if you need more info on the anime, you can read the official synopsis of Spy x Family below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about Spy x Family so far? Has season one done the Forger Family justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.