Spy x Family Episode 9 Promo Released

Spy x Family is inching closer and closer to the end of its debut cour of episodes, and the anime has given fans the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Episode 9! The anime thus far has seen the three members of the Forger family coming together, and they are adjusting to their new shared familial lives. But the recent episodes have seen how each of them will be going against some new challenges to their shared secrets, and Yor and Loid have found themselves taking on a surprising new aggressor in the latest episode.

After being introduced in the previous episode's post-credits scene, Episode 8 fully introduces Yor's brother Yuri Briar, who's actually a member of the secret intelligence agency actively working against Twilight. But he distrusts Loid for another completely different reason (marrying his sister) and he's already begun prying at the legitimacy of their relationship. This continues in the next episode, and you can check out a little of what to expect with the promo for Episode 9. Check it out below:

Episode 9 of Spy x Family is titled "Show Off How in Love You Are" and as the title suggests, there's going to be even more of Yor and Loid being forced to demonstrate their relationship to make Yuri happy enough to alleviate the tension for now. But at the same time, it's already clear that it's far from over. If you wanted to catch up with the anime, you can check out Spy x Family's anime run so far with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

