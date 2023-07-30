Spy x Family Creator Takes Anya on Vacation in New Art

Spy x Family is getting closer to its big comeback to the world of anime later this year, so the creator behind it all is taking some time for a vacation with Anya Forger in some cute new art! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga is now bigger than ever before thanks to the successful anime adaptation debut taking over the world last year. The anime was such a hit that it's already coming back later this year with not only a second season of the TV anime series, but with a debut movie gearing up to hit theaters too.

Spy x Family's Anya has been a massive hit with fans as a result of the anime's success as well, and it's made fans all the more excited to see more of the young Forger in the future. The wait hasn't been long thanks to Spy x Family series creator Tatsuya Endo, however, who took to their official Twitter account to showcase some nice pictures of nature but incorporated some cute doodles of Anya and Bond to help elevate them all to the next level. Check out the Anya vacation pictures below:

Where to Watch Spy x Family

Spy x Family's anime is coming back with Season 2 of the TV series this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but it has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of this writing. That's not all as Spy x Family will also be hitting theaters across Japan later this December with its very first movie. Titled Spy x Family Code: White, this new movie will feature an original story not seen in the manga. You can catch up in time for the release of the Spy x Family movie and Season 2 of the anime by checking out Spy x Family Season 1 now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What are you hoping to see from Anya in Spy x Family's Season 2 and movie coming later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!