Spy x Family Takes a Huge Leap in Operation Strix’s Success

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! Spy x Family wrapped up its exciting Season 3 in December 2025 as fans await updates on a sequel. On the other hand, the story in the manga is also in a crucial phase, especially since last year, when the Term Break Arc revealed more about the supposed main antagonist, Donovan Desmond. While the anime is only scratching the surface of the story, the manga has had several plot twists since then. Donovan continues to remain one of the most mysterious characters in the series, and he’s more dangerous than fans realize. Given his importance in Ostania’s political world and his suspicious activities, he becomes the prime target of Westalian Intelligence Services (WISE), the spy organization of Westalis. It’s the same organization Twilight works for in order to maintain the fragile peace with Ostania so that another devastating war won’t break out.

The only reason Twilight assumed the name Loid Forger and created a fake family in the first place was for the success of Operation Strix, which required him to enter the social circle of Donovan Desmond, his prime target. Despite all his efforts, Loid has only been able to meet him once, and it can be argued that the meeting wasn’t useful to the mission at all. In order to enter his social circle, he needs Anya to acquire eight Stella Stars and become an Imperial Scholar. After the latest Chapter 127, Part 2, it’s safe to say that she has helped Loid take a huge step forward toward the success of Operation Strix.

Anya Only Needs Four More Stella to Become an Imperial Scholar

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks/WIT Studio

After Henry Henderson was accused of accepting bribes along with evidence, Anya and her friends decided to get to the bottom of the truth. They not only managed to save the reputation of their beloved teacher, but they also exposed the horrible crimes committed by Murdoch Swan. In Chapter 127 Part 2, the kids’ bravery was rewarded with one Stella each, with Anya and Damian each having four Stella now. Anya needs only four more to become an Imperial Scholar, so she is halfway toward her goal.

Since Donovan is a recluse, the only social gatherings he attends are those held among the Imperial Scholars and their parents. Loid needs to enter his social circle to get more information on his activities, which can only happen when Anya is an Imperial Scholar. This has been the main objective since the beginning. Acquiring eight Stella in the estimated time would’ve been a lot easier if it were someone academically bright. However, Anya has her own strengths, and her bravery has allowed her to come this far.

Loid’s Biggest Mission in Spy x Family Won’t Go As He Planned

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks/Wit Studio

Despite all his efforts, Operation Strix could very well take an unexpected turn due to Donovan’s powers. In Chapter 109, Melinda booked an appointment with Loid and shocked him by saying her husband has been replaced with an alien. She tells him everything about Donovan’s sudden personality change several years ago, his telepathic powers, and his connection with Sigmund, which points toward a much larger scheme that Loid isn’t aware of. While the theory about Donovan being an alien can’t be confirmed, he could easily be a telepath, since it’s a power that already exists in the world of Spy x Family.

A formidable foe reading everyone’s minds would prove to be a bigger challenge to Operation Strix’s success than anyone could’ve anticipated. This spells major trouble for Loid, who already met the villain in Chapter 37. Loid’s inner monologue always includes a lot of information, and it could’ve allowed Donovan to learn everything about him in just one meeting. If Donovan really is a telepath, then he clearly knows Loid’s real identity as well as the forces working against him.

On the other hand, Loid is completely in the dark about such mysterious powers, as he seems to be shooting in the dark. Even after their first meeting, Donovan doesn’t seem interested in Loid, nor does he try to get close to him. This implies that the villain doesn’t even consider Loid a threat. While Loid keeps doubting the existence of such powers, his enemy may already be planning to take him down along with WISE. Even in the future, if the two ever meet, Loid will unknowingly give away all his plans, putting Operation Strix in jeopardy.

