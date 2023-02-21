Spy x Family Creator Shares Special Anya Poster

Spy x Family is branching out in all sorts of new ways this year throughout Japan, and the creator behind it all has shared a special new Anya Forger poster to help celebrate the upcoming musical hitting this Spring! The manga franchise has been more successful than ever over the last year as the debut anime adaptation brought it to a whole new level of popularity, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a huge success in its own right. But things are only getting started as there are bigger expansion plans in place for this year.

Spy x Family will be first making its impending return to Japan with a new musical hitting the stage in March, and while it likely won't have an international release (as plans have not been made as of this writing) fans can still enjoy it from afar with some special new art released by Tatsuya Endo. The creator has illustrated a special key visual for the new musical giving Anya a huge makeover that's definitely fit for the stage. You can check it out below as shared by the official Twitter account for the musical:

What to Expect From Spy x Family's Musical

Directed and written by G2, with music composed by Shuhei Kamimura, Spy x Family's new musical will be running from March through May in Japan. The stage play includes a cast with the likes of Win Morisaki and Hiroki Suzuki as Loid Forger, Fuka Yuzuki and Mirei Sasaki (Hinatazaka46) as Yor Forger, Kurumu Okamiya and Tsubasa Takizawa as Yuri Briar, Nonoka Yamaguchi as Fiona Frost, Kento Kinouchi as Franky Franklin, Soma Suzuki as Henry Henderson, and Manato Asaka as Sylvia Sherwood. Spy x Family's anime will be coming back in a huge way this year too with not only a second season now in the works, but a new movie planned to hit theaters overseas.

If you wanted to catch up, you can now find the first season of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease it as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

