Spy x Family Cosplay Highlights Yor’s Debut With Unexpected Makeover

One surprising Spy x Family cosplay is celebrating Yor Forger’s debut in the anime with an unexpectedly hilarious makeover! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has made its official anime premiere and has already become the most talked about new release of the Spring 2022 anime season. While the premiere was already a huge hit with fans, the second episode took it even further as it introduced the third and much anticipated member of the makeshift Forger family, Yor Briar, the secret assassin who coincidentally needed to marry quickly in order to hide herself from suspicions about her bloody affairs.

Yor was fully brought into the Spy x Family family with the second episode of the anime, and she’s already become a major standout with fans as it was revealed that while she was an assassin, she had been keeping to herself mostly and was forced into faking a new relationship with Loid in order to avoid suspicion of being a spy. But little does she know, Loid himself is a spy and that’s sparked a wild new life for the two of them. Now she’s gotten just as unexpected of a makeover as artist Low Cost Cosplay has provided their unique spin on the fan-favorite assassin! Check it out below:

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family for yourself now that the anime is in full swing, you can find the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? How did you feel about Yor's full debut in the anime? How are you liking Spy x Family's run so far?