Spy x Family Teases Episode Order for Season One

Spy x Family is teasing the number of episodes the debut season of its new anime adaptation will be sticking around for! The 2022 anime year is looking increasingly competitive as not only will some major franchises be making their return for new seasons of episodes, but there will be a number of highly anticipated releases making their debut as well. One of those biggest new premieres is for the adaptation of Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series, which has been brewing with a huge cult following since it made its original debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ a couple of years ago.

As part of the announcement for the new anime during Jump Festa 2022, it was confirmed that Spy x Family will be debuting in Japan in April next year as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule. The bigger announcement outside of its release, however, is that it is confirmed to be running for two full cours of episodes. This is not a definitive episode count just yet, but that two cour order means it will be running across two full schedules. That means around 23 or 24 episodes for this debut season.

Crunchyroll has previously announced that they will be streaming the episodes outside of Japan, but it’s likely we will not get a definitive episode count until the series is either closer to its premiere or even already running. Starring Takuya Eguchi as Loid, Saori Hayami as Yor, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya, Crunchyroll officially describes the Spy x Family anime as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think of this number of episodes for Spy x Family? Are you going to be tuning into the anime when it premieres next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!