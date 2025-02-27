Spy x Family Art Hypes the Future For Its True Cutest Couple

There are few things as adorable as young love – especially when both parties are actively denying that they have feelings for one another. That’s precisely what makes Anya and Damian from Spy x Family such an adorable ship. While non-canon, at least, as of writing, it’s clear that the youngest Desmond child has a wholesome crush on Anya Forger, something that fans of the series absolutely adore and have been rooting for ever since the two first began interacting. For the more artistically inclined Spy x Family fans out there, it can be fun to imagine what Anya and Damian’s relationship might look like once the two are all grown up, and a prolific DamiAnya artist on X (formerly Twitter) going by @roido_0 recently imagined what the pair’s wedding day would be like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The piece features a grown-up Anya giving a thumbs up and coy smile as Damian poses in front of her making a half-heart with his hand while furiously blushing – something he does often when interacting with Anya in Spy x Family. The color work and lighting in the piece are absolutely stunning, and perfectly captures the dynamic between the rivals-turned-happily married couple. The artist has previously drawn other adorable pieces of DamiAnya art depicting the two growing up together and eventually becoming “high school sweethearts”, so to speak.

Anya & Damian’s Relationship Puts a Wholesome Spin On a Popular Romance Trope

When looking at Anya and Damian’s potential future relationship, it’s important to note that the two children are, in canon, very young. That being said, it’s clear that the pair have chemistry. Anya’s deterministic yet awkward personality contrasts remarkably well with Damian’s much pricklier demeanor, carrying many classic “tsundere” traits that have made him an instant fan-favorite due to him constantly being in denial over his true feelings for the mind-reading Forger.

Much of the pair’s relationship seems to mirror the age-old rivals-to-lovers or enemies-to-lovers trope found in popular romance fiction. Anya and Damian are constantly bickering with each other, but when it matters most, can be found supporting and being there for each other, something that was seen in Chapter 96 of the manga when the two share a heartwarming dance.

WIT STUDIO/CLOVERWORKS

The dynamic is kept incredibly wholesome to match their very young, naive personalities and does an excellent job developing both characters as they have to process these new feelings that they’re trying to sort out. While Anya can read minds, she still has a difficult time anticipating how people are going to act despite how she envisions her attempts to become Damian’s friend to go, and Damian is constantly on a rollercoaster trying to figure out what she’s going to do next to annoy him. It’s not a surprise at all that fans of the series have latched on to their adorable dynamic, and it will be interesting to see where Tatsuya Endo plans to take their dynamic in the future.

Source: roido_0 on X (Formerly Twitter)



