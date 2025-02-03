Spy x Family Creator Apologizes for Latest Release (But the Readers Don’t Mind)

Spy x Family is currently featuring the Term Break Arc as the story is heading in a major direction. Chapters 109 and 110 shed light on the true identity of Donovan Desmond. Melinda takes Yor’s advice and visits Loid in the Berlint General Hospital for a therapy session. She tells Loid about Donovan’s ability to read people’s minds. Melinda believes he’s an alien who has replaced her husband while the real Donovan has been taken somewhere far away in space. While the existence of extraterrestrial creatures remains a mystery, the series already has another telepath – Anya Forger.

Considering that such powers truly exist in the world, it wouldn’t be surprising for Donovan to possess them too. This puts Loid’s Operation Strix in jeopardy as his enemy is already one step ahead of him. However, while the series dropped a major bomb about the final villain, the latest Chapter 111 introduces Anya’s mother for the first time. We only see a glimpse of her in an unusually short chapter, for which creator Tatsuya Endo apologizes.

Spy x Family Creator Apologizes For Releasing a Short Chapter

The official X account of Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo shares, “Episode 111 of “SPY×FAMILY” has been updated. I’m sorry, but due to the schedule for proofreading over the New Year holidays, the pages are very short, but given the content, I’m treating it as the main story. Thank you very much.” The author also shares an adorable illustration of Anya as a butterfly, referencing the latest chapter. Unlike usual chapters that have over 20 pages, Spy x Family Chapter 111 only had nine. The manga will return with another chapter on February 16th, 2025.

Fans express their support for the author as they don’t mind fewer chapters since they get to see Anya’s mother for the first time. @amystreasures writes, “Even short it was still a good chapter. Loid loves his family, even though he denies it. I have a theory about Anya’s biological father, but my theory about her mom looks to be correct.”

@rion895325 shares, “Good morning sensei. The content was so rich!! From the previous episode, I thought it might be related to Anya’s birth, but I never expected her mother to appear…! I’m more and more curious about what’s to come.”

The chapter doesn’t reveal the face and name of Anya’s mother, but we see a glimpse of her in Anya’s dream. The mother and daughter are wearing the same dress and hairstyle walking in a field full of butterflies. Anya’s mother expresses it would be wonderful if they could soar through the sky like those butterflies. Noticing her mother’s sadness, Anya hugs her tightly and the scene changes to the Forger House.

Loid says the school will resume tomorrow, meaning the manga will commence a new arc. Anya and Yor have a heartwarming moment where the latter realizes Anya wants to eat Potato Gratin without even letting her say it. Anya jokes if Yor can read her mind and Loid smiles after Yor tells him how she knows that.

