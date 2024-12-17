Spy x Family Fans Will Be Spoiled Rotten With These Upcoming Special Editions

Spy x Family fans are being overwhelmed with presents this winter season. Based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family follows the Forgers, a fictional family assembled by the talented spy, “Twilight” to infiltrate the hostile nation of Westalis. To complete the mission, Twilight, a.k.a. Loid Forger, unknowingly asks a dangerous assassin to become his wife, Yor Forger, and adopts a psychic child, Anya Forger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spy x Family is following success after success. Season 1 was a major hit for WIT Studio when it debuted in 2022. The second season was released a year later in 2023, and followed up by the feature film Spy x Family Code: White, both of which were adored by fans. While fans have devoured the second season and recent feature film on streaming services, we’ve waited patiently for a physical release. Like a spy waiting at a dead drop, our patience has finally been rewarded with some incredible special editions.

WIT Studio / CloverWorks / Crunchyroll WIT Studio / CloverWorks / Crunchyroll

Spy x Family Season 2 Gets a New Blu-Ray Release

What makes any Spy x Family fan’s day? Spy x Family Blu-rays! Crunchyroll recently announced that Spy x Family Season 2 will get a Blu-ray release, available from March 18, 2025, in North America. In addition to the 12 episodes that comprised Season 2, the Blu-ray edition also includes music videos for the OST and a textless OT and closing song. The Blu-ray edition is available for pre-order through Crunchyroll and is on sale at $52.49 (RRP $69.98).

If that wasn’t enough of a treat, a Limited Edition Blu-ray release was also announced. The edition comes in a beautiful box set with tons of extra goodies. As well as the aforementioned special features, the Limited Edition also includes a 56-page art book, three new art cards, an acrylic standee of the Forger family, and a Stella Star and Tonitrus Bolt metal pins. The Limited Edition can be pre-ordered through Crunchyroll and is on sale at $67.49 (RRP $89.98), and supplies are, well… limited.

WIT Studio / CloverWorks / Crunchyroll WIT Studio / CloverWorks / Crunchyroll

Spy x Family Code: White Gets a Limited Edition Blu-Ray Release

As well as Season 2 of the anime series, the Code: White feature film is also getting a Blu-ray release. Just like Season 2, the film has standard and Limited Edition versions. The standard Blu-ray release includes the film’s trailers in the special features. It can be pre-ordered through Crunchyroll and is on sale at $26.24 (RRP $34.98).

Spy x Family Code: White‘s Blu-ray release comes in a beautiful steelbook with an incredible new piece of artwork on the cover. The special edition steelbook is a Walmart exclusive for eager collectors wanting the latest Spy x Family collection centerpiece in their media library.

H/T: Crunchyroll