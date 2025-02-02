Spy x Family Shares the First Look At Anya’s Mother

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family manga debuted in 2019 and features a heartwarming story centering around the Forger family. Loid Forger is a talented spy working for WISE, an organization in Westalis aiming to maintain the fragile peace with Ostania. Loid needs to infiltrate Ostania and do everything in his power to get close to Donovan Desmond, their prime suspect. WISE believes Donovan is a warmonger, but Loid can’t extract information from him since he’s a recluse. He builds a fake family by adopting Anya, a telepath, and Yor Briar, an assassin, while being unaware of their secrets.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 111!

Despite the dark themes explored throughout the story, Anya always lightens the mood. She loves her adoptive parents, even though she knows their secret. However, the manga hasn’t revealed Anya’s past and where she came from. All we know so far is that she was always sent back to the orphanage after being adopted until Loid took her in. However, Chapter 111 reveals a heartbreaking scene with her mother.

Anya Dreams About Her Mother in Spy x Family Chapter 111

In Spy x Family Chapter 111, we see a brief flashback through Anya’s dream. She and her mother, wearing the same dress and hairstyle, are walking in a field where they see several butterflies. Anya’s mother sadly expresses her wish to soar through the sky like those butterflies. This implies that she feels trapped and doesn’t have the freedom she desperately seeks. Noticing her mother’s sadness, Anya hugs her tightly, and the scene shifts to reality. The chapter also confirms that Anya lived with her mother for a short while.

Anya’s mother was first mentioned in Chapter 5 when she was interviewing to get into Eden Academy. Murdoch Swan, one of the interviewers, is a snobby man who doesn’t hide his callous personality thanks to his special background. He is also heartless enough to ask Anya if she prefers her stepmother or her real mother. Anya bursts into tears during the interview, and Loid realizes her mother could have already been dead.

This is the first time the manga explores her past, and we may find out more about her in the future. Anya wasn’t born with telepathic powers. Instead, she was experimented on at a very young age. It’s likely her mother experienced the same treatment and died a few years before the current timeline of the story.