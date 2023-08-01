Spy x Family Takes the Field in New Pro Soccer Collab

Spy x Family has been readying to take over the world again this year with the anime's comeback later this Fall, and now the Forger Family has taken to the field as they have gotten professional soccer league makeovers in a special new collaboration with J.League in Japan! As part of the celebration for the J.League's 30th Anniversary, they have teamed up with Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family on a new collaboration that offers up all sorts of new merchandise and gear that unites each of the professional soccer league teams with Loid, Anya, and Yor Forger.

Spy x Family has been involved with all sorts of major collaborations with big brands as it gets ready to return with the TV anime's second season and new movie release later this year, and the newest sees them donning towels, shirts, and much more for 45 different J.League teams with the different members of the Forger Family. To get an idea of what this new collaboration will look like, you can check out the announcement poster for the Spy x Family x J.League team up below:

What's Next for Spy x Family?

Spy x Family's anime is coming back with Season 2 of the TV series this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of this writing. Spy x Family will also be hitting theaters across Japan later this December with its very first movie. Titled Spy x Family Code: White, this new movie will feature an original story not seen in the manga. You can catch up in time for the release of the Spy x Family movie and Season 2 of the anime by checking out Spy x Family Season 1 now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Spy x Family Code: White, this new movie will feature an original story not seen in the manga.

