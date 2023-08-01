Spy x Family Creator Inks Adorable Anya Sketch

Spy x Family hit the ground floor running with its anime adaptation last year, giving fans an introduction to the Forger Family on the small screen. Wasting little time in bringing back the master spy, world-class assassin, and young telepath, 2023 will not just see the second season begin from CloverWorks and Wit Studio, but it will also give fans the first film of the franchise. Luckily, Spy x Family's manga continues to march on and the creator of the series, Tatsuya Endo, is more than happy to routinely share new art.

Anya Forger has clearly become a fan-favorite in Spy x Family, with the young telepath using her abilities to learn about the secrets that her adoptive parents, Loid and Yor, are holding close to their chests. In the second half of the anime's first season, the trio was joined by a clairvoyant dog known as Bond. Once again, thanks to Anya's powers of telepathy, she can read the pooch's mind and in doing so, has the ability to see into the future based on his powers. When Spy x Family's anime series returns later this fall, Anya will remain front and center as she continues to work her way to her target at Eden College.

Spy x Family: Anya Art

Tatsuya Endo has been a big anime presence on social media, routinely taking time out of creating Spy x Family's manga to share new art of his famous characters. At present, Endo hasn't stated that the series is inching toward its conclusion, meaning we could have plenty more anime seasons and/or feature-length films in the future. As the Forger family continues to work to stop two warring nations from destroying the world, Spy x Family will have plenty of avenues to explore.

Spy x Family's first season was arguably the biggest anime arrival of 2022, seeing competition from the likes of Chainsaw Man and Lycoris Recoil. Unfortunately, while the first film of the franchise has been confirmed for a Japanese release this winter, a North American release has yet to be confirmed. As anime continues to grow in popularity, and more anime movies hit theaters in the West, Spy x Family: Code White is most likely a surefire bet to hit the silver screen in North America.

What do you think of this new original art from Tatsuya Endo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.