Spy x Family Reveals Loid's New Operation Strix Strategy

Spy x Family will return to television this fall with new episodes, and in the meantime, the manga is keeping fans entertained with updates as usual. After exploring a dark part of Loid's past, creator Tatsuya Endo took a turn recently by setting up a Yor-Centric arc. And thanks to the assassin's new friend, Loid has found a new strategy that might see Operation Strix through to the end.

The whole teaser went live when Spy x Family dropped chapter 66 the other day. It was there fans caught up with Yor as the woman filled in her husband about a friend she made while on an errand. If you are caught up with the manga, you will know Yor befriended Damian's mom against all odds, and it leaves Loid with two options.

The first? Well, the spy could have nipped the budding friendship before it started. Or if Loid played his cards right, Yor's bond with Melinda Desmond could get him an in with Donovan way sooner than expected. After weighing the risks, Loid goes with the second option, and fans are quickly introduced to Operation Strix's Plan C.

"A burgeoning friendship between Yor and Melinda could be the key to developing a new avenue of attack. Something long the liens of Anya and Damian's Plan B," Loid shares. "A new Plan C: The Mommy Friends Scheme! In fact, depending on Melinda's standing within the family, this could prove an even more direct route to Donovan than Plan B with Damian."

Of course, this new plan leaves Anya stunned, and she promises to befriend Damian well before Yor can win over Melinda. It looks like tensions between the mother-daughter duo are about to rise up. And if Loid isn't careful, Plan C could backfire in the worst possible way.

What do you think about Loid's latest strategy here? How do you expect Operation Strix to go down in Spy x Family? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.