Spy x Family Code: White Clip Proves Yor and Loid Are Endgame

Spy x Family is a smash hit, and that success is due in no small part thanks to the Forger family. From Anya to Bond, the mismatch gang is adored by the anime fandom. Since Spy x Family hit TV, all eyes have been on the Forger family, and that goes doubly now that the group has moved to theaters. And thanks to a special clip, it seems Spy x Family is a serious about its endgame as fans are.

After all, Spy x Family Code: White is out in Japan, and that means the anime has taken on new life. Anya is now appearing on the big screen, so the Forger family is tackling an adventure worthy of theaters. Spy x Family Code: White follows the family as they travel away from home on a vacation that might help push forward Loid's secret mission. Along the way, he and Yor have a minute alone to chat, so this new clip focuses on the couple.

As you can see above, the clip is pretty darn cute as we see Loid on his knees before Yor. With her hand in his, Loid reiterates his vow to be with Yor. So as you can imagine, the secret assassin is left blushing by the speech's end.

"Yor, am I not enough? I promise, didn't I? That in sickness and in sorrow, no matter what difficulties may come, we will help each other out," Loid assures Yor. And honestly? If that is not OTP material then what is?

As you can see, Spy x Family Code: White looks great, and it puts Yor x Loid in the spotlight. The fake couple may not have entered their marriage conventionally, but fans ship the pair as hard as any other. At this time, Spy x Family Code: White is live in Japan, but it is yet to debut stateside. If you want to brush up on Yor's history with Loid, it is easy enough as the anime is streaming on Hulu. So for more info on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest peek at Spy x Family?