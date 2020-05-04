SPY x FAMILY Hits New Sales Milestone

2019 saw a number of great manga series making their debut, and while many begin to flourish because of a popular anime adaptation, some manga have been reaching major sales numbers all on their own. One such case is Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family, which started its bi-weekly publication in Shonen Jump+ magazine last March. The series about a secret spy who needed to start a fake family for his next mission has been such a huge hit with readers that the manga has now hit the major milestone of having three million copies in circulation.

According to numbers from Shueisha, Spy x Family is the second fastest hit to reach this milestone following Yusei Matsui's Assassination Classroom. With fewer than 30 chapters releases as of this writing (and only about 4 volumes) this is a major accomplishment that will surely bring the franchise even more success in the coming years.

Spy x Family follows Twilight, a spy who needs to build a fake family in order to get information from his next target. To do so he needs a child to enroll in a prestigious school, and ends up adopting a young telepath named Anya. The two of them eventually bring the assassin Yor to act as the mother, and only Anya is aware of everyone's secret lives! This balance of family comedy, action, and misunderstandings (combined with its adorable art) has definitely made this a manga that's going to explode when it finally gets an anime.

