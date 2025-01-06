Is Spy x Family Mixing in Sci-Fi With the Latest Story Arc?

The latest Spy x Family Chapter 109 changes the course of the story with Melinda’s shocking confession. The manga is in its Term Break Arc, where Anya and her classmates are spending time with their families during the holidays. However, things take a drastic turn when Yor and Anya meet Melinda in the Hall of Clairvoyants. The Forger family came to the annual Winter Sheep Festival held in Berlint. Loid’s goal is not only to take Anya out for a fun time but also to meet more people at the festival who may prove to be useful for Operation Strix.

Little does he know that his wife and daughter are meeting with his target, Donovan Desmond’s wife, Melinda, who is hiding her identity as a fortune teller. As a firm believer in ghosts, UFOs, and special powers, Melinda considers fortune-telling to be a hobby. However, she always hides her face when meeting clients. Even among the Lady Patriots’ Society, only a few people know about it since she’s afraid her family will face criticism if word of it gets out. However, Donovan Desmond’s suspected otherworldly identity may have just included sci-fi elements in the story.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 109!

Melinda Desmond Reveals Suspicions of Donovan’s Real Identity in Spy x Family

Spy x Family Chapter 109 concludes with a full scope of Melinda Desmond’s supernatural or occult beliefs, claiming Donovan is an alien. This opens the series up to sci-fi angles if she’s telling the truth, but judging from her behavior lately, it’d be unsurprising that she believes what she’s saying at the very least. Melinda hides her identity as a fortune teller as revealed in Spy x Family Chapter 107. She claims it’s only a hobby, but her power may be as real as it gets. She uses Tarot cards to guess someone’s fortune but says she’s an amateur, so she can’t read them properly. Additionally, Melinda believes in ghosts, UFOs, and special powers like telepathy.

Despite feeling embarrassed about it, Melinda confides her secret in her friend, Yor. However, while Yor and Anya spend more time with Melinda in the Hall of Clairvoyants, they realize she’s struggling with something. It’s easy for Anya to figure out the source of Melinda’s trouble is Donovan, but Yor doesn’t know that. The extent of this distress remains to be confirmed in Spy x Family.

All Yor can do is recommend that Melinda visit Loid at the Berlint General Hospital, where he works as a psychiatrist. During their meeting, Melinda reveals that Donovan is an alien. She doesn’t appear to be joking about it at all. Melinda believes in Loid’s oath of confidentiality and asks her bodyguard to leave the consulting room before making this shocking revelation. This is the first time the series has properly discussed or hinted at the existence of extraterrestrial creatures.

However, if Melinda is correct about Donovan’s identity, it means Loid is against a bigger challenge than he initially thought. The world still doesn’t know about the supernatural powers of Anya and Bond, much less about aliens. Donovan is the main villain of the series, but this new information may indicate that there’s some unknown entity or organization working with him to disrupt world peace. We may also soon find out more about Anya and Bond’s powers, which may be related to outer space beings. After all, Anya’s inability to use telepathy on a full moon is a hint that there are some otherworldly elements at play.