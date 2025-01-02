Spy x Family: Melinda’s Fortune Could Be More Accurate Than Fans Think

The Spy x Family manga is currently featuring the Term Break Arc, the 17th story arc. Anya and the other students at the Eden Academy are enjoying their break after the first midterm. During the holidays, Berlint holds an annual Winter Sheep Festival. Like the rest of the city, the Forger Family also attends the festivities and meets several people in Chapter 106. On the surface, Loid is taking out his family for a fun trip, but in reality, he’s expecting to meet Melinda Desmond. After all, as the chairwoman of the Lady Patriots Society that helped organize the event, it’s highly likely Melinda would show up.

Loid is still pinning his hope on Plan C of Operation Strix – the Yor-Melinda Mommy Friendship Scheme. As Donovan’s wife, Melinda could turn out to be useful in Loid’s mission. In Chapter 107, Anya and Yor enter a Hall of Clairvoyants and unexpectedly meet Melinda, who is hiding her identity as a fortune teller. The chapter was released in October 2024 before going on a hiatus, leaving fans with this major cliffhanger. However, Chapter 108 finally reveals Melinda’s true thoughts as well as her fortune-telling ability, which may be surprisingly accurate.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 108!

Melinda May Have Accurate Fortune-Telling Powers in Spy x Family

In Chapter 108, Melinda tells Yor that fortune-telling is her hobby before requesting the latter not to tell anyone about this. Even among the Lady Patriots Society, very few people know about this. As a woman with high social status, she’s worried that her hobby would cause trouble for her husband and others if people found out. Melinda is a believer in destiny and mysticism, and she even believes in ghosts, UFOs, and telepathic powers. Even tho Melinda feels embarrassed to let Yor know about her secret, the latter comforts her and says she’s admirable for pursuing what she likes.

Anya, who is still worried about losing to Yor in the friendship scheme “war,” expresses her interest in finding out about her fortune. She wants to know how to become friends with Damian Desmond. The following scene is actually hilarious when Melinda reveals she has no idea what she’s doing because she’s an amateur. She doesn’t know the meaning behind the four cup cards, but it could depict feelings of discouragement, apathy, and a lack of motivation. The card may be referring to Melinda as she’s being constantly pressured by her husband, which is seriously affecting her mental health.

Additionally, one of her tarot cards represents factors around Anya as “death.” Melinda says a grim reaper is standing right beside Anya, who happens to be Yor. As an assassin working since childhood, Yor has taken countless lives, so it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call her a grim reaper. Finally, another tarot card is a reverse star, which Melinda depicts as proof that Anya will never earn another Stella. However, the card represents feelings of hopelessness and despair, as if one’s faith has waned. Again, it could be talking about Melinda instead of her customers. This means that the death card could be about her, and the grim reaper standing beside her is Donovan Desmond. Like she said, Melinda is an amateur, so she doesn’t know all the fortunes point towards her.

While the manga doesn’t delve deeper into her abilities, at least her fortune-telling indicates that what she’s doing is more than a hobby. The series, so far, has only shown two characters with special abilities: Anya, with telepathy, and Bond, who has the power to see the future even though it has limitations. The two have used their powers countless times to help Loid in his missions. It wouldn’t be surprising to see another character with extraordinary skills. However, Melinda’s emotional struggles and lack of confidence might be why she doesn’t understand her potential powers yet.