Spy x Family Adds a New Plan For Operation Strix to Succeed

The story of Spy x Family centers around the best spy in Westalis, Loid Forger, who works for Westalia Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE). His responsibility is to maintain the peace between Westalis and Ostania, the warring two countries that have been at peace for a short period of time. However, even the slightest issue can lead to severe consequences. As the best spy in WISE, he has a history of flawlessly succeeding in his mission. However, now he has been assigned the most important and difficult mission of his life, “Operation Strix.”

While the main goal of the mission is the same as ever, Loid can only achieve this by looking into the activities of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of the National Unity Party of Ostania. WISE has determined that Donovan is a war-mongering politician, and his actions will plunge the two countries into chaos. Operation Strix was introduced in the first chapter of the series, but it has finally taken the biggest step towards success so far. Spy x Family Chapter 108 ends with an important guest making an appointment with Loid Forger.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 108!

SHONEN JUMP+/WIT STUDIO

Spy x Family Features Melinda Desmond Making an Appointment With Loid Forger

Loid has assumed countless professions throughout his career to blend in with the crowd. However, this time, he chooses to play the role of a psychiatrist and even starts working at the Berlint General Hospital. There’s a reason he chose this specific profession for the most important mission of his life. It allows him to easily extract information from his patients by listening to their problems without raising suspicion. Not only that, but the hospital he’s working at is the best in the city, which means even high-ranking elites will go there if the need arises. He hopes that someday, an important guest, particularly someone from Donovan Desmond’s social circle, will arrive there, which can significantly help his mission.

Also, working as a doctor establishes trust among the people, which is crucial for someone like him who has only recently moved to Berlint. Loid’s insight proves to be correct as the latest chapter features Melinda Desmond, Donovan’s wife, making an appointment with him. Plan C of Operation Strix focuses on the friendship scheme between Yor and Melinda, as the two unexpectedly become friends. Unlike Anya, Yor is completely in the dark about Loid’s identity and his goal. She unknowingly helps him a great deal by suggesting Melinda to visit him. Melinda Desmond struggles with a lot due to her husband and is even forced to stay away from her son, Damian, as shown in the most recent Spy x Family chapters.

Melinda’s actions have been strange so far, but Chapter 108 finally reveals that she’s indeed a tragic character. Not only is Donovan keeping a distance from his children, but he’s even forcing his wife to stay away from them. Although Yor doesn’t know the full picture, she notices that something is taking a mental toll on her friend. She doesn’t probe into her personal issues but suggests that Melinda should talk to Loid, a psychiatrist. Melinda, despite showing her reluctance, agrees to the offer. The operation will take an unexpected turn from here on out as Loid prepares himself to use this opportunity to the fullest. Melinda might soon yield useful information to Loid about his target, Donovan, in Spy x Family.