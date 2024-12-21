Spy x Family Season 3 Confirms Release Window: What to Know

Spy x Family Season 3 is now in the works, and a much better look at what and when to expect the new episodes has finally been revealed. Spy x Family has grown in some major ways over the last couple of years. Following the successful debut of its TV anime adaptation, the anime continued with both a new TV season and debut feature film hitting theaters in 2023. It was then no surprise when it was finally confirmed earlier this year that Spy x Family would be returning for a Season 3 of the TV anime in the near future.

Spy x Family Season 3 was first announced to be in the works earlier this Summer, but unfortunately came with very few details about what to expect from the new episodes or when they might be releasing. As part of the series’ updates shared during Jump Festa 2025 this weekend, it was thankfully revealed that Spy x Family is now set for a release some time in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. But no concrete release date has been announced as of the time of this publication.

What to Know for Spy x Family Season 3

Spy x Family Season 3 is now in the works for a release in the near future, and it will be picking up right from where Season 2 left off. While the second season finally had the first real arc showing off more of Yor Forger’s assassination work that fans had been wanting to see more of during the first season, Season 3 is going to be ramping up the intensity with a slate of some pretty big moments hitting back to back. Because while fans might love the comedic moments, there are some pretty action heavy arcs coming in what is going to be adapted for the third season.

It’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes this next season will be running for, but there’s a good chance that we’ll see at least up until the Term Finals arc of Tatsuya Endo’s original manga. If that turns out to be the case, then Season 3 is going to be packed with tons of cool spy action for Loid and the rest of WISE in the coming episodes. But we’ll get to see more as it develops further in the coming year.

How to Catch Up With Spy x Family Before Season 3

With Spy x Family Season 3 now on the way, it’s now the perfect time to catch up with the anime before the new episodes hit. If you wanted to do so, you can now find the first two seasons of Spy x Family now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language releases. You can also find the new movie, Spy x Family Code: White now streaming with the service as well. As for what to expect from Spy x Family, the anime is teased as such:

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin, and neither of them knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

