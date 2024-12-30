Spy x Family Reveals Its Most Tortured Hero (& It’s Not Loid)

Spy x Family is one of the most popular and heartwarming series of recent times. The story follows Loid Forger, a spy who wishes to stop the impending war between Ostania and Westalis. In order to do that, he must find a way to get close to Donovan Desmond, a recluse with high political status. Since Donovan only hangs out with parents of children having the status of an Imperial scholar, Loid adopts Anya and fakes a marriage with Yor. He enrolls Anya in Eden Academy and also wishes she get close to her classmate Damian Desmond, the second son of the Desmond Family.

While the family dynamics are often heartwarming and hilarious, the story has its fair share of angst. As a victim of the war, Loid has one of the most tragic pasts in the story. Unfortunately, he isn’t the only one to suffer because of the brutal world, as countless people went through hell a lot during those trying times. While the new era is maintaining peace on the surface, even the slightest incident can cause an uproar. Amid all this, Melinda Desmond, Donovan’s wife, faces her own hardships, as revealed in Spy x Family Chapter 108. The manga went on a hiatus in October and returned this month while delving deeper into this tragic character.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 108!

Spy x Family Chapter 108 Reveals Melinda Cares About Damian

The Desmond Family has an incredibly strange vibe to them, as shown in the family dinner in Chapter 106. Donovan is the major antagonist of the series, but he has only shown cold-heartedness towards his family for now. His evil actions have only been narrated, but he has yet to take action in the story. Fans are already familiar with Damian, who is nothing like his father. However, Donovan’s eldest son, Demetrius, shows some similarities with his father. Perhaps the most tragic person in the family is Melinda Desmond, who deeply cares about her son Damian. However, she’s too afraid of Donovan to even get close to her son. It’s possible he threatened her with something, which successfully tore a mother and son apart. Melinda’s actions in Chapter 76 were rather strange, and even Anyta noticed that thanks to telepathy.

After the bus hijacking incident, she was genuinely worried for Damian and came running to him. However, she snapped at the mention of his father, and her mind was filled with contradictory thoughts. One second, she wished Damian had died in the hijack, and the next second, she felt glad he was safe. However, Chapter 108 reveals that the pressure she’s been feeling all these years has affected her mental health. She’s not only forced to stay away from her son but also has to maintain the role of an elite lady. Yor notices Melinda is struggling with some kind of burden and suggests the latter pay a visit to Loid, who is working as a psychiatrist at the Berlint General Hospital.