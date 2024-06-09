Spy x Family Season 3 Announced

It's official, guys. Spy x Family is hurtling towards a third season. Today, the team behind the hit anime announced season three is on the way, and we were gifted a special key visual to celebrate the order.

As you can see below, the new visual puts Anya Forger front and center. The pink-haired psychic has become the mascot for all things Spy x Family, and given her popularity, you can bet season three will keep Anya busy. In this new poster, we can see the young girl sleeping in her room with Bond curled behind her. The two are downright adorable, and in the hallway, we can see Yor and Loid passing by Anya's room.

Obviously, Spy x Family season three is a very welcome gift, but fans are hardly surprised it is happening. Since its debut, Spy x Family has been a hit anime thanks to its slice-of-life pacing and found family themes. The show, which is handled by CloverWorks and WIT Studio, was given a quick season two order once season one ended. And now, the studios are coming together once more for season three.

Taking to social media, the creator of Spy x Family took time to celebrate the order. Tatsuya Endo shared the key visual for season three to followers before penning them a short note. "We look forward to everyone's continued support with season three," Endo shared.

Now if you are not caught up with Spy x Family, the show is easy enough to find. The anime's first two seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. As for its movie, Spy x Family Code: White made its U.S. launch earlier this year. At this time, no home video is available for the Spy x Family film, but one will come around before long. So if you want to know more about Endo's hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Spy x Family below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you make of this latest Spy x Family renewal?