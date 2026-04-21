Anime Netflix’s Biggest Anime Film of the Year Hits Major Box Office Milestone By Tulisha Srivastava April 20, 2026, 8:15pm Comments Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Tagged:Netflix, Regular News Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Next Article 7 Years Later, Netflix Loses One of Its Best Supernatural Fantasy Anime → Most Viewed Image Courtesy of Crunchyroll Anime 24 hours ago Creator of Crunchyroll’s Biggest New Isekai of The Year Breaks Silence on Anime Sequel Image Courtesy of TOHO Anime 23 hours ago The Apothecary Diaries Returns With an Exciting New Release Ahead of Season 3 Gaming 3 days ago Nintendo Releases Free Mario Game on Switch and Switch 2 Image courtesy of Marvel Studios Movies 4 days ago Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Officially Confirms the Hulk Story We’ve All Been Hoping For Image via Lucasfilm TV Shows 1 day ago Star Wars’ New Sith Lightsaber Twist Continues the Sequel Trilogy’s Best Change Image Courtesy of Good Shepard Entertainment/Sony Interactive Entertainment Gaming 1 day ago Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in April 2026, Ranked Gaming 3 days ago Xbox Series X and S Users Just Received the Biggest Console Upgrade Yet of 2026 Movies 1 day ago Doom’s Power Level in Avengers: Doomsday Officially Confirmed (& Why it’s a Problem)