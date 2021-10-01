Squid Game: Viral TikTok Shows How Hard the Honeycomb Challenge Really is

One viral TikTok shows just how hard the “honeycomb challenge” from Netflix’s Squid Game series really is in real life! Hwang Dong-hyuk’s original series has taken off with fans around the world since it dropped on Netflix last month, and it’s not hard to see why given its central premise of introducing children’s games with a deadly twist. Each of the games within the overall Squid Game event is deceptively easy, but as Gi-Hun and the other characters vying for the big cash prize at the end of it all, these games are much harder to win than initially expected.

This is especially true with the second game. While the first game introduced in the series premiere is a deadly twist on the Red Light, Green Light children’s game, there’s still a way to win thanks to general ability, speed, and fearlessness in the face of death. The honeycomb challenge in the second game adds a whole new level of skill and finesse that’s clearly harder to pull off in real life than might initially be expected as shown by a hilarious TikTok video from user bayashi.tiktok who recreated it to try their own attempt! Check it out here and belong from their Instagram!

The second game introduces fans around the world to Dalgona cookies, which are made from honeycomb and imprinted with various shapes. The game in the third episode of Squid Game tasks players with choosing a shape beforehand and then it’s revealed that they must cut this shape out of the honeycomb without breaking the shape itself in the process. As we see in the above TikTok and the episode itself, it turns into quite the high pressure experience as one not only needs to keep their hands steady, but somehow get the shape out within the time limit. Then some are unlucky enough to get even tougher shapes on top of everything else.

This is the central conceit of Squid Game overall as it takes these seemingly simple games and adds a high intensity twist that ends up costing the lives of over 400 people over the course of the game in the series. The end of the series teases that there could potentially be more stories to tell, but a second season for Squid Game has yet to be announced or confirmed as of this writing unfortunately.