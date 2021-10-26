Squid Game: Netflix Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Netflix’s Squid Game has become the most popular original series for the streaming service, with one in four Americans having already experienced the torrid tale of Seong Gi-Hun and his fellow players which sees the participants attempting to win deadly childhood games to free themselves from debt. Now, Netflix has released several “behind the scenes” images that show us the lighter side of the creative minds behind the series working on set and creating the dark story that has risen to the very top of the streaming service since being released earlier this fall.

Netflix has been tight-lipped regarding whether Squid Game will return for a second season, but many fans believe it is a sure-fire bet considering just how popular the live-action series has become for the streaming service, though creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had stated in an interview with news outlet Variety that he doesn’t have firm plans for where the story would go in a follow-up season:

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,’ it is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Netflix Geeked shared the behind the scenes pictures via its Official Twitter Account, showing the actors and creative minds behind the series creating the bloody tale that has become one of the biggest television series of 2021 and is sure to be seen quite a bit at many Halloween parties across the world later this month:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1452787905731104770?s=20

If you aren’t one of the many people that have experienced the life or death games that have made Squid Game a hit, Netflix has supplied an official description of the series which gives you a better idea of what you are in store for should you decide to jump in:

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes.”

