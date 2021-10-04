Viral Squid Game Meme Explains Why Twitter Survived When Facebook and Instagram Went Down

One Squid Game meme has gone viral for perfectly explaining why Twitter survived when Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down! After initially making its debut on Netflix last month, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s original series has quickly taken over the Internet as fans have not only flocked to the series on the streaming service but have given it all new life through hilarious jokes shared with others. Part of what has made it so fun is seeing just how well the series’ twisted games match up with some humorous moments, and a perfect example is with the major Internet shut down.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were part of widespread outages that left the various apps inoperable for several hours. The root cause of this shut down is still hanging in the air, but fans quickly took to Twitter as it was one of the final social media apps remaining standing during all of this. As for why all of this happened, fans have found various things to blame that are all quite hilarious, but one particular take has gone viral for capturing the moment quite perfectly. @MizterBlitz on Twitter quickly took off online with a recreation of Squid Game’s Honeycomb challenge and went viral for positing that Twitter made it through because the logo survived the challenge itself. Check it out below:

There are many reasons why Squid Game has been such a big hit with Netflix, and many of those reasons are how entertaining each of the deadly games in the show actually is. Disguised as elaborate versions of popular children’s games, these are given a deathly new level of challenge that highlights the juxtaposition between the playful naivete of the game themselves with the horrific reality of each contestants’ situation. It’s part of also why fans keep watch to see which new game would come next.

This meme in particular is in reference to the series’ second major game in the third episode. This honeycomb challenged tasked each person with not only picking a random shape by chance, but then having to carve out that shape without breaking it. This proved to be a tough challenge to need an unexpected level of ingenuity and finesse, and it definitely raised questions about whether or not fans could do the same at home. But what did you think of Squid Game’s second major challenge? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!