English Squid Game Remake Happening and an Amazing Director Is in Talks

Netflix’s Squid Game is getting an English-language remake and has landed one of the most acclaimed directors around. Multi-Oscar-nominee David Fincher (Se7en, Gone Girl, Mindhunter, House of Cards) has finally ended months of speculation about what he was developing next with Netflix, with an Americanized version of Squid Game often being mentioned as a possibility. It was once rumored that Fincher could be developing the US version of Squid Game as a movie – but according to the early reporting, the project is now confirmed to be a TV series.

It’s mentioned in the report that Fincher could direct another feature film first, but is still expected to make the Squid Game remake a project on his schedule for 2025. Fincher’s Squid Game remake would further expand the scope of the IP, which currently includes the worldwide breakout hit first season of the Korean-language show form Hwang Dong-hyuk; the reality show spinoff (Squid Game: The Challenge), which also became a hit and inspired real-life Squid Game: The Experience gaming events; Season 2 of the Korean series and a video game adaptation (Squid Game: Unleashed) that’s also in development. So far, the scripted and reality show versions of Squid Game have proven the concept is malleable enough to git be fitted into different formats, and this English-language show will no doubt appeal to all the viewers who were held back by the language and cultural barriers of the original show.

Squid Game created a dark and shadowy world of high-stakes gaming, in which a secret cabal of powerful and wealthy elites recruit human players with the promise of a massive cash prize. What the players didn’t know is that they’d signed up to play in lethal versions of favorite childhood games like marbles, tug-of-war, and “red light, green light.” The deadly games were just the beginning: in between challenges, the players found themselves caught in socio/political dramas, as factions formed, and some players tried to improve their odds by killing off competition during rest periods. The mix of horror-thrills and human drama made Squid Game THE talk of the pandemic era Streaming Wars, and created a massively successful content block and IP for Netflix.

Hopefully, (and expectedly) Fincher plans on making enough changes to really make the US version of Squid Game resonate with the current American culture – which could touch upon some hot-button themes. That’s especially true of the interactions between characters from different walks of life that go on between the games. The twisted versions of American childhood games, edge-of-your-seat thrills, and brutal violence? We already know David Fincher can deliver on those.

The original Squid Game is already slated to end with Season 3,

Source: Deadline