Squid Game: Season 2 Finale’s Biggest Scene Includes Cameraman in Plain Sight

Squid Game saved the best for last when fans spotted a cameraman during one of its pivotal scenes in the Season 2 finale. The popular game show/thriller series from Netflix returned for Squid Game 2 in December, and even though all episodes were released at once, the magic of streaming means fans can take their time watching the episodes instead of binging. This is the most likely reason why it’s taken so long for fans to notice that a cameraman just happened to be standing in the background as the Squid Game cast fired their guns at the red-clad soldiers.

“Someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid episode,” a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The user also shared a nine-second clip from Episode 7 of the Squid Game 2 finale, timestamped around the 22-minute mark. As the cast exchanges gunfire with the soldiers a cameraman dressed in all black can be seen holding a camera to take footage. It happens so quickly that it is easy to miss if you’re just casually watching the show, but once it’s paused the person is very quickly picked up by the eye.

someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid episode 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iR1rYNc3kX — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 6, 2025

Other users on X were quick to join in and make jokes about the Squid Game blunder, with one person claiming that the second season of Squid Game was rushed out so it could be released before 2025. Therefore, the editing team was feeling the crunch so overlooked and missed the cameraman. Other users complained about having the season spoiled for them since they haven’t watched yet.

Squid Game joins other shows where things accidentally made it into episodes

Squid Game isn’t the first show where fans spotted something in an episode that wasn’t supposed to be there. One of the most recent, and most talked about, occurrences happened in the final season of Game of Thrones. The fourth episode famously had Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys sitting in a Winterfell dining room with a coffee cup beside her.

Then there was the VFX error in the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon with King Viserys’ lost fingers, and an entire film crew in the background of an episode of The Last of Us. As you can see, these mistakes happen and are often fixed after the fact.

Squid Game 2 is now available to stream on Netflix, along with Squid Game Season 1.