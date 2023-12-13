Squid Game Video Game in the Works at Netflix

Netflix has announced that it's working on a video game tied to its mega-popular TV series Squid Game. Since first coming onto the scene back in 2021, Squid Game has become a cultural phenomenon. So much so, in fact, that Netflix ended up greenlighting the show for Season 2 in 2022 and later released a reality series based on the property titled Squid Game: The Challenge this past month. Now, as a way of further entrenching Squid Game in popular culture, a video game associated with the show is being created.

As mentioned in a new post on Netflix's official website today, Miike Verdu, the VP of Netflix Games, confirmed that a video game adaptation of Squid Game is in development. Details on this new Squid Game title are very sparse for the time being as Netflix has currently only described it as a "game set in the universe of Squid Game" where players will be able to "compete with other players in games from the hit series." A launch window for this game has yet to be provided, nor has Netflix said which platforms it will be coming to.

Although the idea of a Squid Game video game might be very exciting, there's a good chance that this project will end up being much smaller in scope than what many fans might initially envision. Netflix Games has primarily looked to create titles for mobile devices, as most of its offerings are playable mainly across tablets and phones. As such, this Squid Game title surely won't be anything that would be considered AAA in nature.

Other than Squid Game, Netflix also confirmed that it has a variety of other titles slated to come to the platform's gaming vertical in the months ahead. Some of these games include Hades, Sonic Mania Plus, Braid: Anniversary Edition, Katana Zero, and Monument Valley 1 and 2. Beyond this, a game based on Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is also said to be in development and is described as a "four-player co-op action game." Specifics tied to when these titles will be hitting Netflix haven't yet been provided but we should learn more next year.